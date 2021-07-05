Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 5th, 2021

A sunny and warm start to the week.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We climb into the 90s in many locations across the region today, and we should see a dry day with a few clouds passing by in the afternoon. We could see a few sprinkles scattered across the area, but conditions will be mostly dry. These conditions persist through the day tomorrow as well, with similar temperatures and another chance for some scattered sprinkles with generally dry skies through the day.

By Wednesday, our temperatures will cool by a few degrees, and we start to see a stronger chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The chances for rain continue to increase heading into the end of the week, so Thursday looks to be stormy and rainy with highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday will be a similar day, with temperatures in the low 80s and a slightly lower chance for rain and storms during the day.

Saturday contains a chance for afternoon rain in storms as well, but the storms and rain through the week will be fairly scattered and isolated with the exception of the heavier rains on Thursday. If you’re looking to head outside, Monday and Tuesday will be your best bet this week. Have a safe and happy first full week of July!

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with dry skies through the day. High: 91.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s but we stay dry. Low: 68.

Tuesday: Warm with a low chance for some scattered rain in the afternoon. High: 92.

Wednesday: Still warm, but rain and storm clouds push in for the afternoon. High: 90.

