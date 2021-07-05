Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.

The woman is accused of shoplifting on two separate incidents at the Meadowbrook Mall, Ulta Beauty. Police say they need help identifying a woman and the vehicle that she was driving.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ofc. R. Gregor with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6141.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.