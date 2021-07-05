Advertisement

Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect

Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect(Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.

The woman is accused of shoplifting on two separate incidents at the Meadowbrook Mall, Ulta Beauty. Police say they need help identifying a woman and the vehicle that she was driving.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ofc. R. Gregor with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6141.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
Update: One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
Two people sent to the hospital; one flown after accident on US HWY 50
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 5 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 5 2021 6 AM
Water.
Update: One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Reading of The Declaration of Independence for the Fourth of July.
Pricketts Fort State Park holds reading of The Declaration of Independence for the Fourth of July
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident