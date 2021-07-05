Fairmont residents raising concerns about pennsylvania avenue

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents are frustrated with poor road conditions and are worried they could get worse.

Terry Burton lives in Fairmont. He shows us some areas of concern along Pennsylvania avenue. Burton claims it’s been in poor condition for awhile.

“...and nothing’s being done,” said Burton.

The city is not responsible for maintaining this road but Burton says residents are still looking to the city for help.

“The City of Fairmont and the council and such, this comes under their umbrella, and they need to really badger the department of transport,” said Burton.

He said he and other residents are frustrated because they are not being told what’s going.

“They see all this mess down the road, and it’s not just Pennsylvania avenue, but they don’t get any upkeep, they don’t get any notice from the city, all they do is say, ‘we’re working on it, we’re aware of the situation.’”

Fairmont resident John David Smith says this road could present a bigger problem at night.

“My brother and I just bought a bike and we’ve been riding around just trying to get used to the road and it is a big hassle to try dodging big holes like this,” said Smith.

If there is a road you’d like to report you can fill out a request to get it fixed here.

