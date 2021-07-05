Advertisement

Irene Riggs named WV Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

Riggs becomes first athlete in school history to receive the honor
Irene Riggs
Irene Riggs(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week sophomore Irene Riggs became the first runner in Morgantown school history to be named WV Gatorade Track and Field player of the year.

Riggs has won three individual state crowns at the triple A state meet this past year, claiming the 800, 1600 and 3200 titles.

Her personal best 3200 time of 10:24.60 ranks her number 42 in the nation.

Not only has Riggs received the honor in track and field, she was also the West Virginia Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year last fall.

