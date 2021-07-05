Janice Eileen Fortney McCloud, 77, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 12, 1944, daughter of the late Clarence and Viola Michaels Fortney.She is survived by her husband, Clyde Wallace McCloud.Also surviving are her three sons, Steven Loar and his wife Rocky of Jane Lew, Michael Loar and his wife Michelle of Marshville, and Mark Loar of Morgantown; three step-children, Eleanor Strakel and her husband Bobby of Grafton, Debbie Hileman and her husband Mark of Georgia and Clyde Wallace McCloud of Salem; 11 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.Mrs. McCloud was a member of the Barnes Memorial Baptist Church in North View.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 am with Reverend Gene Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Garden.Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

