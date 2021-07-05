Advertisement

Joey Chestnut tops own record at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut takes down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July brings us the sport of the summer... hot dog eating. At today’s annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut came in ready to devour the competition.

Chestnut did not disappoint, besting the record he previously set by one hot dog and bun, setting the new standard at 76.

The top ranked hot dog eater in the world had a landslide victory; his closest competitor was 26 hot dogs behind.

On the women’s side, Michelle Lesco claimed her first championship, taking down 30.75 hot dogs and buns.

Fans were back to cheer on the competitors for the first time since 2019. With a crowd 5,000 strong, American pride was all around.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
Boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
Two people sent to the hospital; one flown after accident on US HWY 50
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Natural Light Beer breaks world record for longest slip & slide at West Virginia resort
Lost car and dog
Lost and finally found: Man’s best friend reunites with owner after being stolen in vehicle

Latest News

Morgantown Post 2
Morgantown Post 2 sweeps Frederick with 5-3 victory
American Legion
Morgantown Post 2 continues Legion domination
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball player Sean McNeil removes his name from NBA Draft
Best Virginia
Best Virginia set to tip off at The Basketball Tournament on July 17th