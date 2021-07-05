Joey Chestnut tops own record at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July brings us the sport of the summer... hot dog eating. At today’s annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut came in ready to devour the competition.

Chestnut did not disappoint, besting the record he previously set by one hot dog and bun, setting the new standard at 76.

The top ranked hot dog eater in the world had a landslide victory; his closest competitor was 26 hot dogs behind.

On the women’s side, Michelle Lesco claimed her first championship, taking down 30.75 hot dogs and buns.

Fans were back to cheer on the competitors for the first time since 2019. With a crowd 5,000 strong, American pride was all around.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.