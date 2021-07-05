Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a warm, partly cloudy end to the Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the upper-80s. The warm weather comes as a high-pressure system continues bringing warm air into our region. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear once again. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, warmer than last night. Overall, tonight will be another great night. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures jump back up into the upper-80s to low-90s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will see sunshine. Because of the humidity and sunshine, temperatures will feel like the upper-90s to triple-digits, so make sure to stay cool in the heat. The moisture and sunshine might mean an isolated afternoon shower, but any that do form will be light. Overall, tomorrow will be a hot but nice afternoon. Wednesday will continue the trend of hot weather, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indexes in the upper-90s. Skies will also be a mix of Sun and clouds, but it’s also when we see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front approaches. By Thursday, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into West Virginia. Because of their scattered nature, not everyone will see rain all at once. Still, you may want an umbrella and to be prepared for a wet commute at times. Barring the rain, temperatures dip into the nicer low-80s, with mostly cloudy skies. A few more showers happen on Friday morning before the front leaves, giving us a brief break from the rain. Over the weekend, we warm up into the mid-80s before more scattered showers and thunderstorms come in. In short, the first full week of July starts out hot and muggy, before we see rain later in the week.

Tonight: Another calm, nice summer night, with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-60s, so overall, another gorgeous night is expected. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: More warm temperatures come into the area, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. We might see an isolated afternoon shower or two, but they shouldn’t produce much rain if they do form. Overall, another hot but nice summer day. High: 90.

Wednesday: Another day of seasonably warm highs, with highs in the upper-80s. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, becoming more cloudy in the evening hours. Temperatures High: 88.

Thursday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling through at times, so don’t be surprised if we see a few summer thunderstorms. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. We get a break from the heat, with highs in the low-80s. High: 82.

