Morgantown Post 2 sweeps Frederick with 5-3 victory

Post 2 continues their dominance in Legion play
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a flawless 10-nothing win over Frederick last night, Post 2 showed they were not stopping in today’s final matchup of the series.

Morgantown had a great performance in the second, totaling up their five runs in just one inning.

Frederick was able to respond with two runs in the third, and a sole run in the eighth, but Motown’s defense held strong, ending it with a 5-to-3 victory.

Post 2 will resume play Tuesday at Clarksburg to kick off Area 2 play.

