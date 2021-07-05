Morgantown Post 2 sweeps Frederick with 5-3 victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a flawless 10-nothing win over Frederick last night, Post 2 showed they were not stopping in today’s final matchup of the series.

Morgantown had a great performance in the second, totaling up their five runs in just one inning.

Frederick was able to respond with two runs in the third, and a sole run in the eighth, but Motown’s defense held strong, ending it with a 5-to-3 victory.

Post 2 will resume play Tuesday at Clarksburg to kick off Area 2 play.

