Terry Joan Murphy Holby, 74, of Clarksburg, departed this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Stonerise Nursing Home.She was born on March 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Melvin E. Murphy Sr. and Wilma I. McKinney Murphy.Mrs. Holby is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. Holby, who she wed on July 29, 1978.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chris Weber and wife Suzu of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Sango and Enzo Weber; brother, Harry Murphy and wife Rose of Adamston; sister, Dorothy Rader of Bridgeport; her best friend, Delores “D.J.” Chadwell, who was like a sister by another mother to Terry; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Tom Murphy, Melvin Murphy Jr. and Lavern Murphy; and 4 sisters, Ella Jean Pritchard, Darlene Saunders, Sandra Foltz and Lou Ann Heater. Terry was a graduate of Victory High School. She retired from United Hospital Center with over 40 years of service as a Unit Clerk. She was Protestant by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, July 7, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm where a service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Ramsey officiating.Interment will follow in the Green Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

