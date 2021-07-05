Advertisement

Three week period begins today in WV high school athletics

Teams are permitted to participate in summer strength and conditioning workouts
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today marks the start of the three week period for West Virginia high school athletics.

During this timeframe, teams are permitted to participate in summer strength and conditioning workouts with their coaching staffs.

No teams are permitted to be in full contact and football teams cannot wear pads. However, this period is very valued at by coaches to get a first look at their teams for the upcoming season.

