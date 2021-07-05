Advertisement

Vincent Delligatti steps down as the head coach of Fairmont Senior wrestling

Delligatti calls it quit after two years as head coach
Vincent Delligatti
Vincent Delligatti(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vincent Delligatti has officially stepped down as the head coach of Fairmont Senior wrestling.

Delligatti has long been the face of Fairmont senior wrestling since he was a student athlete and then head coach.

The former state champion and son of former head man Mark Delligatti led the Polar Bears to finish as the Class A-Double-A runner up. He also coached two state champions, current 120 pound state champ Mikey Jones and former four-time heavyweight champion Zach Frazier.

