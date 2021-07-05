Vincent Delligatti steps down as the head coach of Fairmont Senior wrestling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vincent Delligatti has officially stepped down as the head coach of Fairmont Senior wrestling.

Delligatti has long been the face of Fairmont senior wrestling since he was a student athlete and then head coach.

The former state champion and son of former head man Mark Delligatti led the Polar Bears to finish as the Class A-Double-A runner up. He also coached two state champions, current 120 pound state champ Mikey Jones and former four-time heavyweight champion Zach Frazier.

