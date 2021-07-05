WVU alum Jevon Carter and the Phoenix Suns are finals bound

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU guard Jevon Carter is heading to the NBA finals with the Phoenix Suns.

Carter becomes only the fifth Mountaineer to ever play in the NBA finals, and the first since Jerome Anderson with the Celtics in 1976.

J-C saw some action in the Western Conference finals, playing in two games against the clippers. This season he is averaging four points, one rebound and an asset per game.

The Suns and Bucks will open their series tomorrow night at 9.

