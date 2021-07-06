Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 6th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once again, we climb into the 90s in many locations across the region today, and we should see a dry day with a few clouds passing by in the afternoon. It should be a little bit sunnier than yesterday, but we may also see some haze coming from the Canadian wildfires. We could see a few sprinkles scattered across the area, but conditions will be mostly dry.

By Wednesday, our temperatures will cool by a few degrees, and we start to see a stronger chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Our high pressure system moves out of the area, and a system swings down from the north to bring some rain for the remainder of the workweek. Thursday looks to be stormy and rainy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be a similar day, with temperatures in the low 80s and a slightly lower chance for rain and storms during the day. Saturday contains a slim chance for afternoon rain in storms as well, but the storms and rain through the week will be fairly scattered and isolated with the exception of the heavier rains on Thursday. Sunday also has a chance of afternoon storms, but the weekend should be slightly drier than the end of the workweek.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with dry skies through the day. High: 91.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s but we stay dry. Low: 68.

Wednesday: Still warm, but rain and storm clouds push in for the afternoon. High: 88.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms through the day. High: 81.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.