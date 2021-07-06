Advertisement

Bridgeport football starts three-week period practices

First summer period for new head coach Tyler Phares
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s July, and it’s time for football.

The three-week period for high school athletics began Monday and Bridgeport football got right to work under new head coach Tyler Phares.

Phares joined the Indians in February 2021 and is wasting no time getting the Tribe ready for the 2021 football season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

Latest News

Team Toothman Touchdown Camp
Toothman Ford and Toothman Sowers to host first-ever Toothman touchdown camp at Grafton
WVU Justin Williams
WVU lands 2022 four-star WVU running back Justin Williams
Tony Testa steps down
Tony Testa steps down as Wesleyan head football coach
Irene Riggs
Irene Riggs named WV Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year