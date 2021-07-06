CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mannington clinic vandalized, owner shares message

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An individual was caught on camera vandalizing a Mannington clinic.

The incident happened on East Main Street on Saturday morning. The owner, Dr. George Higgs, says he found one of his vintage window boxes completely shattered in front of the North Marion Family Chiropractic. One person seen in the video is in trouble with the law for knocking over and destroying what the owner calls a vintage flower pot.

Dr. Higgs says, “it’s unfortunate that the kids would even consider doing that, you know, their destroying actual history and it’s such a shame.”

The motivation for destroying the vintage flower pot is unclear. Mannington Police tell 5 News that the people seen in the video are minors who were violating curfew. The officers left a note with the minor’s parents about the consequences of their actions.

Dr. Higgs’ wife Kerii Higgs was home during the vandalism. “They rode up on their bicycle and I was coming from Walgreens across the street and they were knocking on our back gate, we have a privacy gate that’s 6 feet tall, they knock and go,” said Kerri.

Replacing the item will not be easy. Dr. Higgs says that he tried to find one online, but it was in Portland, Oregon for several hundred dollars. He said, “this planter is almost 90 years old give or take and it’s vintage and it’s beautiful and they’re hard to replace.”

After making a post on Facebook, George and Kerii said they were amazed by the support of his neighbors. “The outpouring from the community was really really cool and really kind of heartwarming and we need to do that,” said Dr. Higgs.

