F. William Coppula, 96 years old of Bridgeport, WV, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born on August 9, 1924 in Mt. Pleasant, PA to Michael and Angelina Costible Coppula. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Elaine Coppula in 2019. He is survived by two sons, Bill and AJ Coppula; two daughters and three sons-in-law Carol and Matt Geary, TC and Kyle Johnson and Jim Hopper. He is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Suzanne Hopper and daughter-in-law Kathy Coppula (late wife of Bill Coppula). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Julia and Dusty Steelman and their three children James, Alex and Elaina; Allison and Mike Fernandez and their three children Olivia, Evelyn and Lorenzo; Nick and Eva Coppula and their son Kyllian; Emma Coppula; Daniel, Josh and Tim Geary; and Michael, Jessie and Sammie Johnson. Bill was a graduate of Ramsey High School in Mt. Pleasant. Following high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering. He was a veteran of World War II with the 15th Air Force in Italy 456th Bomb Squadron. He received several commendations for service to his country, including the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters and three Bronze Service Stars. Following his service, Bill went on to work for Consolidated Natural Gas where he retired as the vice president of engineering. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and community leader. His faith in God was evident in his actions and love for his family and friends. As a member of All Saints Catholic Church, he served on the grounds and finance committees for numerous years. He was also an avid participant in a variety of community activities, including the Rotary Club, the Bridgeport Country Club, the YMCA and the coin and stamp clubs. Friends and family will be received at All Saints Catholic Church on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the church at 11:00 AM with Reverend Father Walter Jagela presiding. The internment will follow at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to Ford Funeral Home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Heather Murphy who cared for Bill over the last few years as well as the staff at Stonerise for all the love and care they showed Bill over the years.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.