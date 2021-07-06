Hazel Ethelyn (Perrine) McElwain, 92, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born in Filbert, PA on July 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Richard and Mae Cogar Perrine. She was married to Richard Allen McElwain, who preceded her in death in May, 1998. Surviving are three children, Richard Allen “Rick” McElwain, II and his companion Kathy Weekley of Volga, Carol Diane Snyder and her husband Greg of Ashland, VA and Thomas Edward McElwain and his wife Kelly of Pampa, TX; five grandchildren, Richard Allen “Ricky” McElwain and his wife Michelle, Nicholas “Nick” Thornhill and his wife Maria, Jennifer Ross and her husband Mitch, Evan McElwain and his wife Haley and Wes Snyder; six great grandchildren, Emily McElwain, Logan Ross, Jarrod McElwain, Nathan Ross, Lauren Ross and Brandice Thornhill; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. Mrs. McElwain was a graduate of Redstone High School in Pennsylvania and was a retired Floor Supervisor for J C Penney. She was an active member of the United Methodist Temple for over 66 years. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Mrs. McElwain will be taken to the United Methodist Temple, 665 Locust Avenue, Clarksburg on Thursday, July 8, 2021 where she will lie in state for one hour prior to the service, funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Reverend Michael Burge officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Hazel’s memory to the United Methodist Temple, 665 Locust Avenue, Clarksburg WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

