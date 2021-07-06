Kathryn “Annabelle” Weisenseel, 85, of Weston, passed away at Stonerise-Clarksburg Nursing Facility on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born in Hurst, WV, on April 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Robert Filander White and Sarah Kathryn Davisson White. In addition to her parents, Annabelle was preceded in death by one brother, Robert June White. Forever cherishing their memories of Annabelle are her companion, Paul Douglas Bond; four children: Arthur Weisenseel, Sara Lucarelli, Karen Cerney, and Robert Weisenseel; one grandson, Steven Weisenseel; two siblings: Rondall White and Roberta Mathews; two nieces: Kathy Davisson and Kristin Whiting-Davis; and four nephews: Don Mathews, Russell Mathews, Shane White, and Doug White. Annabelle graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked several years at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. In her spare time, Annabelle enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and sports (especially Duke basketball and the Yankees). Annabelle’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Kathryn “Annabelle” Weisenseel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.