Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! I hope you all had a great long weekend! And today is my first day back too, but I spent most of my time on the road heading up to New Hampshire and back to get more things out of storage. It is hot out there today!! And again we are dealing with heat index temperatures into the high 90′s for most of us in the lowlands. With all this heat and humidity, we do have a chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. These will be around the area till at least this evening, till the temperatures start to drop down a bit. Tomorrow will start out with some fog in the morning, then is expected to be a similar day with temperatures near or above 90F, high heat index temperatures and again the chance of showers. Thursday and Friday look like they could be our stormiest days of the week as a weak frontal boundary moves in, but expect to see temperatures only in the mid to low 80′s. The weekend doesn’t look too bad, but we do expect to see those pop-up thunderstorms rolling through in the afternoon.

Tonight: Some showers then foggy morning: Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot: High 90

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 81

Friday: Scattered storms: High 81

