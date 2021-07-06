Mary Alice Brown, 65, of Weston, passed away at Stonerise Nursing Facility in Bridgeport on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born in Fenwick, WV, on February 28, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Henry Martin and Clara Helen Hanna Martin. Mary is survived by one daughter, Angela Black and fiancé, Harold Lowther Jr., of Cedarville, WV; two sons: Timothy Barnhouse and wife, Beverly, of Buckhannon, WV, and James Martin and wife, Wilda, of Seebert, WV; six grandchildren: Cheyenne Blake, Jonathan Blake, Zachariah Myers, Matthew Carpenter, Dustin Martin, and Charles Martin; two brothers: Daniel Martin and wife, Melissa, of Grayson, KY, and William Martin of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Richwood High School in 1974. She was employed with the EMS Service in Craigsville for a few years and also while she completed her associates degree. Mary graduated from Raleigh County Technical Center in Beckley as an Licensed Practical Nurse and spent several years employed with William R. Sharpe Hospital in Weston. In her spare time, Mary loved being outdoors. Whether she was camping or watching storms, she was most relaxed in nature. More than anything, Mary cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life and will miss her dearly. Mary’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Alice Brown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

