Advertisement

Officials release additional information in Independence Day Stonewall Jackson Lake tubing accident

Officials release additional information in Independence Day Stonewall Jackson Lake tubing...
Officials release additional information in Independence Day Stonewall Jackson Lake tubing accident(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three women were involved in a tubing accident at Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County on July 4, killing one woman and injuring two others.

Just after 6 pm, the driver of the boat, a 50-year-old man from Harrison County, swung the tube too close to a rock wall and the tube carrying three woman, all of the age of 29, collided with the wall, according to Sgt. Ryan Schafer with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).

Sarah Hutchinson, of New Albany, IN, died in the accident. Hutchinson had 16 months left before finishing schooling to become a physician’s assistant at Alderson Broaddus University, according to Sgt. Schafer.

Kayla Sands, of Denver, CO, was taken to Ruby memorial Hospital in serious condition. Megan Wade, of St. Louis, MO, and her boyfriend were also on the boat. There were a total of five people on the boat when the accident happened.

Officials say that none of the women were wearing personal flotation devices during the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
Fairmont residents raise concerns about parts of Pennsylvania avenue.
Fairmont residents raising concerns about Pennsylvania avenue
Two people sent to the hospital; one flown after accident on US HWY 50

Latest News

West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.
House Call: Surviving cancer
House Call
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 6 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 6 2021 6 AM