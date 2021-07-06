Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon woman was arrested after her boyfriend allegedly found her in and out of consciousness from drug use on Saturday.

Gina Marie Jenkins claims that she thought the drugs were pain relievers, but officers say substances found in Jenkin’s bedroom were meth and fentanyl.

Jenkins five children, ages 7, 5, 3, 3, and 1 year old, were in the home at the time of the drug use, according to the criminal complaint. Police say her children could have had access to her room where the drugs were found.

Jenkins, 27, is being charged with child neglect and possession.

