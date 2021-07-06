Advertisement

Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home

Gina Marie Jenkins
Gina Marie Jenkins(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon woman was arrested after her boyfriend allegedly found her in and out of consciousness from drug use on Saturday.

Gina Marie Jenkins claims that she thought the drugs were pain relievers, but officers say substances found in Jenkin’s bedroom were meth and fentanyl.

Jenkins five children, ages 7, 5, 3, 3, and 1 year old, were in the home at the time of the drug use, according to the criminal complaint. Police say her children could have had access to her room where the drugs were found.

Jenkins, 27, is being charged with child neglect and possession.

