Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in custody after he jumped on top of Westover Police cruisers on Monday, according to an officer with the Westover Police Department.

The officer tells 5 News that while inside the station, they heard a knock on the door and banging outside. A man was allegedly jumping from cruiser to cruiser, breaking the windshields on multiple of the police vehicles.

That man was arrested and has been charged with felony destruction of property.

