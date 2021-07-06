Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in custody after he jumped on top of Westover Police cruisers on Monday, according to an officer with the Westover Police Department.

The officer tells 5 News that while inside the station, they heard a knock on the door and banging outside. A man was allegedly jumping from cruiser to cruiser, breaking the windshields on multiple of the police vehicles.

That man was arrested and has been charged with felony destruction of property.

