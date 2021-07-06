Tony Testa steps down as Wesleyan head football coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three-year head coach Tony Testa has announced he will be stepping away from Bobcats to pursue other opportunities away from the pigskin.

The West Virginia Wesleyan alum came back to his roots at Buckhannon as an assistant coach in 2013 prior to becoming head coach in 2019.

Under Testa’s reign, the Bobcats went 1-12 in two seasons.

The process to fill Testa’s place is currently underway.

