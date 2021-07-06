Advertisement

Tony Testa steps down as Wesleyan head football coach

Bobcats went 1-12 in two seasons under his reign
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three-year head coach Tony Testa has announced he will be stepping away from Bobcats to pursue other opportunities away from the pigskin.

The West Virginia Wesleyan alum came back to his roots at Buckhannon as an assistant coach in 2013 prior to becoming head coach in 2019.

Under Testa’s reign, the Bobcats went 1-12 in two seasons.

The process to fill Testa’s place is currently underway.

