Toothman Ford and Toothman Sowers to host first-ever Toothman touchdown camp at Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Toothman Ford and Toothman Sowers will be hosting their first-ever Team Toothman Touchdown Camp this Saturday at Grafton High School to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s.

Approximately 200 kids ages 6-16 will be able to learn from local stars such as WVU’s own Darius and Dante Stills, as well as Mountaineer running back Leddie Brown.

They will also get to play alongside NFL greats such as five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore, Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin and former Steelers great Ernie Mills. The camp will take place this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Grafton High School football field. Admission is $20.

