Advertisement

“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Gov. Justice Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dozen cases of the COVID-19 variant that is beginning to spread across the nation have been reported in West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh announced during a press conference Tuesday.

According to data from the DHHR, 12 cases of the delta variant have been reported.

“We are not seeing an explosive growth of this variant yet, but as we have seen throughout this pandemic, West Virginia is always a bit slower to see some of the things we see spreading from the rest of the world and from other states,” Dr. Marsh said.

“So, we know that it is coming in West Virginia as well.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Marsh also said Tuesday the delta variant is gaining ground among unvaccinated individuals.

“Not being vaccinated is very, very risky.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus Czar

Amid concerns over the spread of the delta variant, President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Justice announced Tuesday that more than a million West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I congratulate everyone who has played a role in getting us to this point, but we still have more work to do,” Gov. Justice said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
One dead, one injured in Preston County ATV accident
Fairmont residents raise concerns about parts of Pennsylvania avenue.
Fairmont residents raising concerns about Pennsylvania avenue
Two people sent to the hospital; one flown after accident on US HWY 50

Latest News

House Call: Surviving cancer
House Call
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 6 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 6 2021 6 AM
Voting
West Virginia’s connection to the 26th Amendment