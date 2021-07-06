Advertisement

Weston man charged in 4th of July stabbing

Christopher James Goldsmith
Christopher James Goldsmith(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man has been charged after police say he stabbed another man multiple times, trying to kill him.

On July 4, an officer with the Weston Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the Garton Plaza area. After arriving on scene, the officer saw a male victim bleeding from his neck and chest, according to the criminal complaint.

Th officer found Christopher James Goldsmith near the scene and recovered two knives from him, one with blood on it, the complaint reads.

Police say Goldsmith, 35, admitted to stabbing the man and trying to kill him. The victim was stabbed approximately five times in his chest, back and neck, according to police.

Goldsmith has been charged with malicious assault.

