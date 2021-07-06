Advertisement

W.Va. receives $1M in funding for STD prevention program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia receives $1,070,880 for a STD prevention and control program through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“West Virginia communities must be equipped to handle any public health crisis that our state faces. Due to the drug epidemic which continues to ravage West Virginia, we have seen a rise in sexually transmitted diseases, such as viral hepatitis and HIV in our communities. This investment from HHS will help local health departments strengthen STD prevention, detection and control. I will continue to advocate for resources to help West Virginia address any public health crisis,” Senator Manchin said.

“With STDs at an all-time high across the country, providing the resources our health departments need to treat and prevent infectious diseases is incredibly important, and this funding will contribute to those efforts,” Senator Capito said. “As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for the support our medical professionals in West Virginia need to keep West Virginians healthy.”

