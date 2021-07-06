Advertisement

WVU lands 2022 four-star WVU running back Justin Williams

Williams is the highest ranked RB recruit since 2016
Justin Williams WVU recruit
Justin Williams WVU recruit(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers landed four-star 2022 running back Justin Williams today.

Williams will be coming to the gold and blue from Dallas, Georgia and picked WVU over Nebraska, Louisville and numerous other Power 5 schools.

Williams is the highest ranked running back recruit since 2016 and becomes the 12th member of the class. He joins four-star 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who signed with West Virginia last month.

According to Rivals, the Mountaineers have the No. 25 ranked recruiting class for next year.

