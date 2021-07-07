Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 7th, 2021

Rain begins to make its return.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures will cool by a few degrees, and we start to see a stronger chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. The high pressure system moves out of the area, and a system swings down from the north to bring some rain for the remainder of the work week. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, and we begin to see a chance for rain right after lunch. We’ll catch some scattered sprinkles and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, but the main rain event will be tomorrow.

Thursday looks to be stormy and rainy with highs in the low to mid-80s. The rain will last throughout the day and we do cool down slightly. Friday will be a similar day, with temperatures in the low 80s, but our chance for rain and storms is lower and decreases through the day. Saturday contains a slim chance for afternoon rain in storms as well, but for the most part, we will remain dry what’s temperatures right near 80 degrees.

Sunday has a slightly greater chance for afternoon storms, but the weekend should be slightly drier than the end of the work week. Temperatures rise back into the mid-80s on Monday, and we see a mix of clouds, sun, and sprinkles throughout the day.

Today: Rain and clouds make their way in after lunch. High: 90.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s and moisture sticks around. Low: 68.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms through the day. High: 79.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms through the day, though slight drying begins. High: 80.

