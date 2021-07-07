Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found

Philipi, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found near Tacy Church in Barbour County off W.V. Rt. 38. Deputies responded on Monday around 4:00 p.m.

It is a female, but officials could not confirm name or age yet. The body was found in a truck.

No foul play is suspected. The incident is still under investigation.

The unidentified body has been sent to State Medical Examiners office.

