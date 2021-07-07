Advertisement

Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they reportedly found a body over a hillside.

On Monday at around 5:30 pm, deputies found a deceased man in a vehicle over a hillside near Dry Run Road, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Anyone who traveled on Dry Run Road over the weekend and noticed anything unusual, is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Division at (304)-291-7218.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

