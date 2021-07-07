Charles “Chuck” Dwight Varney, 55, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected. Chuck was born Saturday, May 28, 1966, in Elkins, a son of Charles John Varney and wife Brenda of Elkins, and Maxine Nellie Roy Varney of Beverly. On September 6, 1987, in Elkins, he married the love of his life Cathy A. Martin who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are three children, Ricky L. Martin and wife Molly of Norton, Amber R. Varney of Beverly, and Caitlyn A. Varney and fiancé Josef Johnson of Elkins, four grandchildren, Annalee and Toriella Martin, Keira Freeman, and Grace Scott, four siblings, Stefanie D. Varney, Melanie Pritt and husband Cecil, Greg Varney, and Matt Varney, several nieces and nephews, one uncle, John Varney, and life-long friend with whom he was very close, Richard Jones. Chuck attended the schools of Randolph County and obtained his GED, then attended Fairmont State College. He had been employed as the district manager of circulation at the Intermountain. He also enjoyed his time as a sales manager for RMA studios. He enjoyed riding his Harley, talking on CB radios, bowling, and fishing. Chuck will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his big heart, and his dedication to his family, especially his mom and his sister Stefanie. Chuck’s request for cremation will be honored and a celebration of life is being planned. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Dwight Varney. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.