Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force holds a cookout to bring residents together

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force wanted to bring the community together to meet their local officials. The officials were there to find out what the city can do to help residents.

They held the cookout at the intersection of West Woodland Ave. and Joseph St..

Former Task Force Chair now City Councilman, Wayne Worth was one of the organizers of the event and shared why the group chose this location for the cookout.

“We wanted to make sure we reached out to these folks at Simpson St., W. Woodland Ave., and Joseph St.. These are the people that are impacted by some of the drug houses in our area here,” Worth said.

He also recommended citizens to contact their local representatives, instead of posting to Facebook when there was a serious issue in the community.

“This is kind of our way as local government to reach out to the people,” Worth added.

Many members of the Clarksburg Fire Department, Police Department, and City Council were at the event to meet with the community.

The Clarksburg Police Department also did a demonstration using their new $31,000 drone.

“So if we’re going to combat crime and take our neighborhoods back we have to do it together we cant do it in silos we have to do it together”

The Task Force planned to hold more events like this in the future to give residents an opportunity to share their concerns.

