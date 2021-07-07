College brings nearly $2 million investment to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A nearly $2 million investment to Pierpont Community & Technical College is taking place in Clarksburg.

On south chestnut street, the expanded site is located on the same block as Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center.

Newly elected city mayor James Marino says this announcement is welcome news.

“It shows that they’re committed to Clarksburg,” said Mayor Marino.

Pierpont held a deed signing ceremony to commemorate the acquisition Wednesday morning - in what used to be the former Clarksburg eye center building.

“This particular program needed a home as they shared with me at the institution for over 20 years,” said Dr. Hancock.

Dr. Anthony Hancock, president of Pierpont community and technical college - says the location is his vision for the future of Pierpont.

“Since our separation from Fairmont state university and determining the future of our programs that were housed at Fairmont and it came down to Caperton,” said Dr. Hancock.

Marino was excited participating in the ceremony as his first act as mayor.

“and it really touches me personally and I was telling the folks here that 40 years ago I started my college career at Fairmont community college,” said Mayor Marino.

The mayor says this program doesn’t just benefit Clarksburg, but the whole area.

“A veterinary tech is a really great program and I think it’s much needed throughout the area so not only Clarksburg, but the surrounding area will benefit from this,” said Marino.

Renovations are expected to begin this Fall and students will be able to begin classes in the revamped facility by Fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.