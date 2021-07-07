Corles Hurst, 90, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 following an extended illness. He was born in Reynoldsville on February 11, 1931, a son of the late Noah Furner and Lone Bonnell Hurst. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Swisher Hurst, whom he married on February 17, 1956. Also surviving are two children, Charmaine Bramer and her husband Mark of Clarksburg and Yandel Pavlic and her husband Marty of Fairmont; six grandchildren, Julie Hambel and her husband John of Charleston, Jillian O’Connor of Hurricane, Brain Sanders of Charleston, Marcus Bramer and his wife Marta of Bridgeport, Brittany Sanders of Scot Depot and Brandon Sanders of Kentucky; 8 great grandchildren, Luke and Mark Thompson, Dylan and Lilly O’Connor, Madelyn “Maddie” Bramer, Bently Hodges, Bryson and Chase Sanders. He was also preceded in death by one son, Timothy Hurst; and one sister, Delores Hurst. Mr. Hurst was a United States Army Veteran and a retired agent with Greyhound Bus Lines with 62 years of service. He was a member of Herman Lodge #6 A.F. & A.M., a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with membership in Clarksburg Body. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter from on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

