Dante Stills named to preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills has been named to the 2021 preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team. He is the only representative for the Mountaineers.

Stills led the conference in tackles for loss in 2020 with 10.5 and ended the all-conference season with 35 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Stills was previously an honorable mention in 2020 and named to the second-team in 2019.

