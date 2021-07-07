Advertisement

Daran Hays steps into new role at North Marion

Twelve-year football coach adding ‘Athletic Director’ to resume
North Marion
North Marion(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - He’s still the head football coach, but now he’s the athletic director, too.

After 12 years as head coach of the North Marion Huskies, Daran Hays will now hold both roles at the Marion County high school.

Hays replaces Mike Parrish, Husky girls’ basketball head coach, who was in the role for four years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Marie Jenkins
Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

Latest News

Dante Stills
Dante Stills named to preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team
Jackson Wolf
Wolf ready to be drafted into the major leagues
Dwayne Martin Wesleyan head coach
Dwayne Martin named interim head coach for Wesleyan Football
Post 2 vs Post 13
Morgantown Post 2 wins its 12-1 over the Clarksburg Post 13