Daran Hays steps into new role at North Marion

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - He’s still the head football coach, but now he’s the athletic director, too.

After 12 years as head coach of the North Marion Huskies, Daran Hays will now hold both roles at the Marion County high school.

Hays replaces Mike Parrish, Husky girls’ basketball head coach, who was in the role for four years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.