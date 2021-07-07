Dwayne Martin named interim head coach for Wesleyan Football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the resignation of Tony Testa, Wesleyan Football wasted no time naming Dwayne Martin the Bobcat’s new head coach.

Martin has been with his Alma Mater for sixth seasons. He spent the 2020 season as the Wesleyan assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

There were several other shifts in the coaching staff. These include moving Mike Maloney into the associate head coach and offensive coordinator position and having Marcus Spearman take on the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator duties as well.

The Bobcats are set to open their 2021 fall season at Drake on September 2nd.

