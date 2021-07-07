Fairmont State University changes COVID-19 protocols

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University reopened to the public after Governor Jim Justice lifted the state mask mandate made.

Masks were no longer required to be worn on campus that are vaccinated.

According to Chief of Police and Emergency Management on campus, Matthew Swain many buildings, including the Dining Hall would be back up to 100% capacity.

Swain added this would allow students to engage in group activities on campus in person.

The university also created a way to register your vaccination card to show others that you are vaccinated.

“They have buddy cards that basically say you were vaccinated. If you voluntarily want to wear one you can to let folks know, but they are not requirements,” Swain said.

He emphasized the university was strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they hadn’t been yet.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.