Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Wow, what a brutal day it is out there today! The heat, humidity and lack of winds really made it an uncomfortable afternoon. We started the day off fairly warm this morning, mostly in the high 60′s and some near 70. By late morning we were well into the 80′s. And again, heat index temperatures, especially in the lowlands, were between the low and mid 90′s. Showers and thunderstorms sprouted up because of the heat and moisture in the atmosphere. Those dropped the temperature for some, at least for a brief period, before the clouds passed, and the sun came back out again. Showers and possible thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the overnight hours too. But don’t expect much of a break because the showers and storms will be back tomorrow. I don’t expect Thursday to be a washout, but we do expect to see more showers and clouds around the area. Temperatures will be the nice change that we’ll see tomorrow with highs only into the low 80′s. As we head into the weekend, those temperatures will continue to stay below average, but showers and afternoon storms will continue to be in the forecast. Beginning next Monday expect those temperatures to head back up.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers: Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms: High 80

Friday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 80

Saturday: Showers: High 78

