Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.(Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Sanson has been a bus driver in Marion County for 15 years, but on Wednesday he was handed a different set of keys that he wasn’t expecting.

Sanson was personally greeted at the Marion County Board of Education by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that he was the winner of one of the custom-outfitted trucks in the 3rd prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Sanson thought he was at the county’s BOE office to meet the new superintendent, Dr. Donna Hage, but he soon found out that was not the only case.

“I was asked to step outside and I saw the governor sitting beside a truck and some people standing around, and I was still not sure what was going on but I kind of knew something was happening, and then they told me I had won a truck,” he said.

Speechless, Sanson says he’s happy to be a winner and hopes people still get vaccinated as the delta variant is being seen more throughout the state.

