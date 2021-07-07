Advertisement

Morgantown Post 2 wins its 12-1 over the Clarksburg Post 13

Post 2 continues winning streak following their Frederick sweep
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Post 13 hosted the Morgantown Post 2 at Frank Loria field this evening.

Motown was up 1-0 leaving the second but exploded in the third. An RBI single from Zach Owens started out their strong inning, putting Post 2 up 2-0.

A hit from Cody Thomas allowed three runners to cross the plate, capping off their five run showing in the third.

Clarksburg did have seven hits in the game, but made four errors, bringing the final score to 12-1 with Morgantown claiming the win.

