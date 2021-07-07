One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Clarksburg.

On Wednesday just after 11:30 am, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to a shooting on North 1st Street.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Marcus Gerald Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. The suspect, Brandon Butler, has been arrested and charged with felony in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

