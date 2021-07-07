Advertisement

One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Clarksburg.

On Wednesday just after 11:30 am, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to a shooting on North 1st Street.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Marcus Gerald Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. The suspect, Brandon Butler, has been arrested and charged with felony in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Marie Jenkins
Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

Latest News

A nearly $2 million investment to a local college is taking place in Clarksburg.
College brings nearly $2 million investment to Clarksburg
A nearly $2 million investment to a local college is taking place in Clarksburg.
Local college brings nearly $2 million investment to Clarksburg
Pet Helpers: Casper
Pet Helpers: Casper
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating