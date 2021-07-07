Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Casper

Pet Helpers: Casper
Pet Helpers: Casper(Pet Helpers)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you love seniors, you’re going love Casper the Friendly Dog. Casper is a Chihuahua, he’s 11 years old and weighs 10 1/2 pounds.

He came to Pet Helpers after his Dad passed away. He gets along good with the small dogs in his foster home. He’s such a sweet little guy, he likes everyone he meets. He loves attention, belly rubs and exploring and sunning in the fenced yard. His favorite things to do are hang out with his foster mom and dad, cuddle on the couch with you and snuggle with you in bed at night.

He’s neutered, microchipped, up to date on shots and started on monthly flea treatment. He tested negative for heartworm and Lyme and recently had a dental. He’s house and leashed trained and rides good in the car.

f you’re looking for a new friend to go on walks or car rides with, then Casper’s the boy for you. Just go to: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application and complete a application. Casper is being fostered in Fairmont, WV and his adoption fee is $75.00

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Marie Jenkins
Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage

Latest News

A nearly $2 million investment to a local college is taking place in Clarksburg.
College brings nearly $2 million investment to Clarksburg
A nearly $2 million investment to a local college is taking place in Clarksburg.
Local college brings nearly $2 million investment to Clarksburg
A gun and police tape.
One dead, one arrested in Clarksburg shooting
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating
Body found in Monongalia County, Sheriff’s Department investigating