Pet Helpers: Casper

If you love seniors, you’re going love Casper the Friendly Dog. Casper is a Chihuahua, he’s 11 years old and weighs 10 1/2 pounds.

He came to Pet Helpers after his Dad passed away. He gets along good with the small dogs in his foster home. He’s such a sweet little guy, he likes everyone he meets. He loves attention, belly rubs and exploring and sunning in the fenced yard. His favorite things to do are hang out with his foster mom and dad, cuddle on the couch with you and snuggle with you in bed at night.

He’s neutered, microchipped, up to date on shots and started on monthly flea treatment. He tested negative for heartworm and Lyme and recently had a dental. He’s house and leashed trained and rides good in the car.

f you’re looking for a new friend to go on walks or car rides with, then Casper’s the boy for you. Just go to: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application and complete a application. Casper is being fostered in Fairmont, WV and his adoption fee is $75.00

