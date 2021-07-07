Raymond William “Ray” Rexroad of West Milford, WV, passed away on July 5, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1948, in Harrison County, WV, a son of the late Joseph and Alice (Lance) Rexrode. Raymond is survived by his wife of 42 years, Frances S. Rexroad, whom he married on December 22, 1979. He is also survived by his two daughters, Heather and husband John Krafft and grandchildren Logan, Austin, and Amelia (Peaches), and Bobby-Jo and husband Chris Layman and grandchildren Katie (Bug), Eian, and Brooke; his four stepsons William F. (Billy) Burnside of Jarvisville and grandchildren Michelle, Fankie-Jo, Billie Renea, Emilee, Heidi, Sadie, Sofie, and great grandchildren Braylon, Matthew, and Michael, Scott and wife Christina Burnside of Gregory’s Run and grandchildren Justin and Ashley and great grandson Dawson, Bernard Burnside of West Milford, and Curtis Burnside of West Milford; one brother, James Rexroad of Salem; one sister, Polly Wilfong of Salem; brothers-in-law, John Kacinec of Clarksburg, John Kovar Jr. of Jarvisville, and Doug Kovar of West Milford; sisters-in-law, Margarett Rexrode of Stonewood, Glenda Neel of Fairmont, Tina Owens of Jarvisville, Josie and husband Bennie Bennett of Jarvisville, Karla Kovar of Good hope, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by three brothers Donald, Charles, and Robert Rexrode; one sister Wilma Jean Kancinic and two grandbabies and one great grandbaby lost in miscarriages. Raymond was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He really loved his truck, going camping, and spending most of his time with his wife. He spent a majority of his life driving trucks. He’s known by his handle, Red Eye. He was a wonderful husband and father who enjoyed being with his family. He enjoyed his grandkids so much and his daughters were his pride and joy. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He had a witty sense of humor and personality that will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Most importantly he knew Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior and is now home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home for Raymond’s memorial fund. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Bill Harper presiding. Interment will follow at the Coplin Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

