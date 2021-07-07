Advertisement

United Way Wednesday- Get it Before it's Gone!

Get it Before it's Gone
Get it Before it's Gone(United Way)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Monongalia and Preston is working with the former hotel on Scott Avenue to sell the hotel’s furnishings at a discounted price.

The sale runs from 2-7 p.m. on July 7-9, and all kinds of furniture is for sale. From dressers to chairs, there are gently used items available for low prices.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this,” says Servando Arredondo, Engagement Manager. “Hopefully, as the name states, people will come out early and get everything before it’s gone. To kickoff the event, we’ll have a barbecue food truck out there around dinnertime for anybody that’s out there shopping. You can grab yourself something to eat while you’re looking around!”

All profits will go towards United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties as well as the Morgantown Resource Corporation. So, if you’re looking for some pulled pork and a new sofa, head to 20 Scott Ave in Morgantown today (July 7) around dinner time to get some sweet barbecue and a sweet deal!

