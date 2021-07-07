Advertisement

Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder

Tyler Poston
Tyler Poston(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A warrant has been issued in connection to a Grafton resident’s murder, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

A warrant has been issued for Joshua Blake Price, 29, in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Tyler Poston. Poston was shot multiple times and killed on Route 119, also known as Grafton Road, at the end of June.

Poston’s family tells 5 News that Price is married to Poston’s daughter’s mother. The family also says that Price has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed that information.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Marie Jenkins
Police: Buckhannon woman goes “in and out of consciousness” from drug use while her five children were home
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Officials release additional information in fatal Independence Day tubing accident
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying alleged shoplifting suspect
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Police: Man jumps on multiple Westover Police cruisers, breaking windshields and causing damage
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice surprises Marion County bus driver with a new truck through vaccine sweepstakes.
Marion County bus driver wins custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 7 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 7 2021 12 PM
Crime scene tape
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found
Governor announces the “Do it for Babydog” prize winners for this week