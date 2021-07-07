Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A warrant has been issued in connection to a Grafton resident’s murder, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

A warrant has been issued for Joshua Blake Price, 29, in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Tyler Poston. Poston was shot multiple times and killed on Route 119, also known as Grafton Road, at the end of June.

Poston’s family tells 5 News that Price is married to Poston’s daughter’s mother. The family also says that Price has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed that information.

