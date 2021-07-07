Wolf ready to be drafted into the major leagues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf is preparing to hear his name called in the MLB Draft this weekend.

The left-hander finished with a 3.03 ERA for the 2021 season, striking out 104 batters in 89 innings.

Wolf could have elected to the 2020 MLB Draft, but instead returned for his senior season.

