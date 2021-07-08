5′s Fedko to represent Bridgeport in Miss West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News daybreak and midday anchor Kaley Fedko will represent Bridgeport at Miss West Virginia this weekend in Buckhannon.

Fedko was crowned Miss Bridgeport this year and will compete for a spot at the Miss USA Pageant in Tulsa, Okla. in November. She was previously crowned Miss Biscayne Bay in 2019 in Miami, Fla.

Since arriving in the Mountain State in 2019, Fedko has been training for the event. From following a strict diet, to working out, to learning how to walk in heels, Fedko says readying for Miss West Virginia is similar to preparing for a sport.

She looks forward to using this platform to inspire others and help educate her fellow West Virginians. The pageant begins Saturday night at 7 p.m. on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts. On Sunday at 4 p.m., the field will be trimmed to five finalists where a winner will be chosen.

